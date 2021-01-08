Brokers Offer Predictions for SunOpta Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:STKL)

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for SunOpta in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for SunOpta’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

STKL has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of SunOpta from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SunOpta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

SunOpta stock opened at $12.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.23 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.44. SunOpta has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $12.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.53.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $314.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.00 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STKL. FMR LLC increased its position in SunOpta by 5.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,590,000 after acquiring an additional 186,718 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 16.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,880,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 417,301 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 374.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the second quarter valued at $6,344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers; and sources and produces organic and non-genetically modified (non-GMO) ingredients for food industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Ingredients, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

