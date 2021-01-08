Brokers Offer Predictions for Rio Tinto Group’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Rio Tinto Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $9.59 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.03.

Several other research firms have also commented on RIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Societe Generale cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $85.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.44. The stock has a market cap of $107.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $86.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,952 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $391,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,242 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 478,353 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,888,000 after buying an additional 12,827 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

