Brokers Offer Predictions for Continental Resources, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Continental Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.80. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

CLR has been the topic of several other research reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet cut Continental Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine raised Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

NYSE CLR opened at $19.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.72. Continental Resources has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $36.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $692.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.17 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

In related news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor bought 5,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $100,589.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the third quarter worth $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 98.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Continental Resources by 15.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

