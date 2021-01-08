Brokers Issue Forecasts for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note issued on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $6.48 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.94.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $159.00 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $79.41 and a 52 week high of $162.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $67.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Woodstock Corp boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 20,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. First American Bank now owns 81,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 12,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

