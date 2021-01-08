Brokers Issue Forecasts for McKesson Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MCK)

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for McKesson in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut expects that the company will earn $16.38 per share for the year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays raised McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.86.

NYSE MCK opened at $183.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. McKesson has a 12 month low of $112.60 and a 12 month high of $187.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.26 and a 200-day moving average of $159.39.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $60.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.35 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,515,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,776,000 after purchasing an additional 72,679 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in McKesson by 5.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,638,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,338,000 after acquiring an additional 291,140 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in McKesson by 11.3% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,335,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,741,000 after acquiring an additional 338,912 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in McKesson by 90.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,428,000 after acquiring an additional 596,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in McKesson by 5.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 690,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,830,000 after acquiring an additional 36,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,043,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,229 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,785. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $95,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

