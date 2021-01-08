Brokerages Set Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) Target Price at $3.70

Shares of Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) have received an average rating of “Sell” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.70.

A number of research firms have commented on YRD. BidaskClub cut shares of Yiren Digital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Yiren Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Yiren Digital in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Yiren Digital in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YRD opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $297.12 million, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.36. Yiren Digital has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $7.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Yiren Digital had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $150.64 million for the quarter.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company provides loan facilitation services; post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services; and automated investing tool for investors to invest in loans through its marketplace, and self-directed investing tool that enables investors to select lending opportunities to approved borrowers that are posted on its marketplace.

