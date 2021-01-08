Brokerages Set Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Price Target at $5.50

Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.50.

WIT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Wipro in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Investec cut shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

NYSE:WIT opened at $5.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.61. Wipro has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $6.12.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Wipro had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wipro will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wipro by 16.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,815,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,131,000 after buying an additional 1,393,560 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 20.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,978,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,258 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Wipro in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,478,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Wipro during the second quarter worth approximately $2,518,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Wipro by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,333,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,669,000 after purchasing an additional 413,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

