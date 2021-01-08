Brokerages Set Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Target Price at $25.75

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.75.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price target on Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

In other Virgin Galactic news, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $53,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,092,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,156,978.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Ryans sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $792,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,731,434.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 5,136.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,442,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,246 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 41.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,693,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Virgin Galactic by 23.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,465,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,028 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,827,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 51.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,695,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,834,000 after buying an additional 917,160 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Virgin Galactic stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,078,022. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.20. Virgin Galactic has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $42.49.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07).

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

