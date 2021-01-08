Brokerages Set Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Target Price at $49.00

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.00.

SMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Standard Motor Products from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

Standard Motor Products stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.04. 4,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,572. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.03. The firm has a market cap of $943.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.73. Standard Motor Products has a fifty-two week low of $33.94 and a fifty-two week high of $55.29.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $343.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.96 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 11.63%. On average, research analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total transaction of $25,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,129.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $313,684.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,475 shares of company stock valued at $741,647. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Standard Motor Products by 91.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 462.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 335.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

