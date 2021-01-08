Brokerages Set Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Target Price at $20.50

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BSRR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

In other news, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $46,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,115.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Gardunio sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $88,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,838 shares of company stock valued at $256,880. 10.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 400.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 54.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sierra Bancorp stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,282. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.68. Sierra Bancorp has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $28.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $385.54 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.21. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $35.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

