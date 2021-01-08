Brokerages Set Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) Price Target at €91.13

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) (FRA:HEN3) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €91.13 ($107.22).

A number of research firms recently commented on HEN3. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HEN3.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

HEN3 opened at €90.42 ($106.38) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €89.76 and its 200 day moving average is €87.72. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

