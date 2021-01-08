Brokerages Set Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Price Target at $52.14

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.14.

A number of research firms have commented on OMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock opened at $54.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $67.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.08). Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMAB. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 404.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 817.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the third quarter worth about $220,000. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, Zacatecas, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, and Reynosa cities.

