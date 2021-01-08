Brokerages Set Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Target Price at $101.85

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.38.

FRPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Freshpet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist increased their target price on Freshpet from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Freshpet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $146.83 on Tuesday. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $40.79 and a twelve month high of $147.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.12 and its 200 day moving average is $114.20. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 1,334.94 and a beta of 0.87.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $681,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,377,348.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 5,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.80, for a total value of $732,290.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,117,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,406 shares of company stock worth $6,328,749. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Freshpet during the third quarter worth $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Freshpet during the second quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Freshpet during the second quarter worth $44,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Freshpet by 80.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in Freshpet during the third quarter worth $113,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.