Brokerages Set Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) PT at $65.11

Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.11.

CUB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Cubic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Cubic from $57.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cubic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Cubic alerts:

CUB opened at $63.16 on Tuesday. Cubic has a fifty-two week low of $30.86 and a fifty-two week high of $70.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.89.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.78. Cubic had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $475.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.33 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cubic will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUB. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Cubic during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Cubic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cubic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Cubic by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cubic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

Recommended Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Cubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cubic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.