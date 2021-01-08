Brokerages Set Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) PT at $2.75

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.85.

CPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. CIBC raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

NYSE:CPG opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 2.89. Crescent Point Energy has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $4.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.69.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $328.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.28 million. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 166.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.03%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is presently 1.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 70.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,042,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after buying an additional 1,255,116 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 132.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,598,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 911,694 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,817,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 16.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,462,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 210,549 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 13.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,138,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 131,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

