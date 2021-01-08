Brokerages Set Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) PT at $10.67

Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Chimera Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Chimera Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

CIM opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.98. Chimera Investment has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $22.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average of $9.33.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that Chimera Investment will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Chimera Investment by 54.1% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 7,950 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Chimera Investment by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 301,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Chimera Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chimera Investment by 129.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 193,176 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Chimera Investment by 126.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 17,017 shares during the period. 48.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

