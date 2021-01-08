Brokerages Set Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Target Price at $37.11

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Cedar Fair from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 43.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,444,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,766,000 after buying an additional 1,351,173 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 197.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 949,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,124,000 after buying an additional 630,058 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 173.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 792,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after buying an additional 502,575 shares in the last quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the third quarter worth $7,908,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 24.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 626,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,577,000 after buying an additional 122,323 shares in the last quarter. 46.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FUN opened at $41.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.82. Cedar Fair has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $56.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.21.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.98) by ($0.43). Cedar Fair had a negative net margin of 119.04% and a negative return on equity of 159.40%. The firm had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post -8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.