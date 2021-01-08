Brokerages Set BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) PT at $249.55

Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $249.55.

BGNE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

In other BeiGene news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,201,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,322,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.06, for a total transaction of $450,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 285,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,692,034.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 222,554 shares of company stock valued at $50,588,748. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 92.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 21.2% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 25.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the third quarter worth $195,000. 60.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BGNE opened at $260.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. BeiGene has a 12-month low of $118.55 and a 12-month high of $322.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $254.15 and its 200-day moving average is $251.44.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($4.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.12) by ($0.69). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 569.22% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. The business had revenue of $91.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that BeiGene will post -17.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

