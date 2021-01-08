Brokerages Expect Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $328.74 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) will announce $328.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $314.06 million and the highest estimate coming in at $342.20 million. Apogee Enterprises reported sales of $337.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Apogee Enterprises.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $313.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.84 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

APOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apogee Enterprises has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, Director Bernard P. Aldrich sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $650,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,652 shares in the company, valued at $508,846.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 23.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 953,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,372,000 after acquiring an additional 183,699 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 22.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 716,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after buying an additional 133,059 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $10,824,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 238.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 498,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,494,000 after purchasing an additional 351,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 399,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,215,000 after purchasing an additional 47,710 shares during the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APOG traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,539. Apogee Enterprises has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $34.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.51. The company has a market cap of $899.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

