Brokerages Anticipate Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.79 Billion

Brokerages expect that Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) will announce sales of $1.79 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.76 billion and the highest is $1.82 billion. Science Applications International reported sales of $1.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full-year sales of $7.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.10 billion to $7.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.46 billion to $7.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SAIC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.40.

SAIC stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.02. The stock had a trading volume of 32,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,476. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 0.98. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $45.45 and a fifty-two week high of $100.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 26.15%.

In other news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total transaction of $494,324.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,251,012.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 2,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.77, for a total value of $217,997.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,845.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Science Applications International in the second quarter worth $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the third quarter worth $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Science Applications International by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 9.4% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

