Brokerages Anticipate Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.61 Billion

Analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) will report sales of $4.61 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.65 billion. Lincoln National posted sales of $4.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full year sales of $18.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.08 billion to $18.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $18.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.33 billion to $19.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lincoln National.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($2.75). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.42.

In related news, EVP Leon E. Roday sold 5,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $304,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 110,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $5,623,606.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 286,489 shares in the company, valued at $14,596,614.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 151,015 shares of company stock worth $7,781,116. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the third quarter worth about $1,701,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Lincoln National by 62.7% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 64,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 24,836 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln National by 27.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Lincoln National by 16.8% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Lincoln National by 6.3% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 85,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNC traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,120. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.77 and its 200-day moving average is $39.39. Lincoln National has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $61.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

