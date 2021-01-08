Brokerages Anticipate Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.09 Billion

Equities analysts expect Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) to report sales of $20.09 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Bank of America’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.23 billion and the highest is $20.84 billion. Bank of America posted sales of $22.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full year sales of $85.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $84.66 billion to $86.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $84.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $81.67 billion to $87.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.58.

BAC stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.86. 74,184,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,322,063. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 363.3% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. 68.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

