Brokerages Anticipate Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to Announce $1.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) will report earnings of $1.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Autodesk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.10. Autodesk reported earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $3.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $5.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Autodesk.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The company had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS.

ADSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $287.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Autodesk from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.04.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded up $1.97 on Friday, hitting $317.17. 19,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,985. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $125.38 and a 52 week high of $316.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,849,149 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $920,678,000 after buying an additional 30,078 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,839,197 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $886,893,000 after acquiring an additional 36,624 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,155,514 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $497,946,000 after acquiring an additional 51,794 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,126,477 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $491,237,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,592,828 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $367,960,000 after acquiring an additional 85,660 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autodesk (ADSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.