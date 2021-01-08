BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,135 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 289,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after buying an additional 38,214 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 552,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after acquiring an additional 9,275 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 101.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 103,781 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 35.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 956,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,333,000 after acquiring an additional 250,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BSIG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut BrightSphere Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of BSIG opened at $19.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.86. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $19.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.89.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 80.30% and a net margin of 20.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.26%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

