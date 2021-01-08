Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $184.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. is engaged in providing employer-sponsored child care, early education and work/life solutions. Its employer-sponsored child care programs include child care and early education centers, infant/toddler/preschool care and education, full and part-time child care, kindergarten, school-age programs, summer camps and back-up care. Bright Horizons manages child care centers for corporations, hospitals, universities and government agencies The Company operates primarily in North America, Europe and India. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. is based in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $147.86.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM opened at $167.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 85.58, a P/E/G ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a twelve month low of $64.23 and a twelve month high of $177.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.74.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.51. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $337.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David H. Lissy sold 11,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $1,911,141.76. Also, Director David H. Lissy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.36, for a total transaction of $4,159,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 252,673 shares in the company, valued at $42,034,680.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,240 shares of company stock worth $10,631,352. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10,195.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 764,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,203,000 after acquiring an additional 756,875 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,428,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,337,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,084,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,420,000 after acquiring an additional 186,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 194.4% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 254,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,650,000 after acquiring an additional 167,854 shares during the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

