Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:BWB)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) – B. Riley upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research note issued on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.30. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.05 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.20%.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BWB. BidaskClub raised Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Bridgewater Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bridgewater Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

BWB opened at $13.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $373.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.79. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1 year low of $7.99 and a 1 year high of $13.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.59.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 56,227 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,808,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,165,000 after purchasing an additional 27,776 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 335.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. 48.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.