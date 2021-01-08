Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bridgestone is involved in the Automotive Industry. Their printing system allows for the real time, on-site creation of vehicle registration forms and license decals on blank stock, including the imprinting of the vehicle license plate number on the decal. This on-demand printing capability allows Departments of Motor Vehicles to substantially reduce fraud and theft, increase revenue collection, and reduce personnel, inventory, and facility costs as a result of increased efficiencies. “

Get Bridgestone alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BRDCY. Citigroup upgraded Bridgestone from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bridgestone from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Bridgestone has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

OTCMKTS BRDCY opened at $16.68 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 0.41. Bridgestone has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $18.79.

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter. Bridgestone had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 2.04%. Research analysts expect that Bridgestone will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Bridgestone Company Profile

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bridgestone (BRDCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgestone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgestone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.