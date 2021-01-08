Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) Shares Gap Down to $1.22

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.22, but opened at $1.03. Brickell Biotech shares last traded at $0.97, with a volume of 94,661 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brickell Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a market capitalization of $57.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.72.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Brickell Biotech had a negative net margin of 990.67% and a negative return on equity of 187.45%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brickell Biotech, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brickell Biotech stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 74,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.30% of Brickell Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brickell Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBI)

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis.

