Bradley M. Shuster Sells 36,628 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Stock

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $802,885.76. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 636,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,956,003.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $24.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.08 and a 200 day moving average of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $35.66.

Get NMI alerts:

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $107.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.02 million. NMI had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in NMI by 206.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in NMI by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NMI by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NMI during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NMI during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of NMI from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NMI from $18.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. NMI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.63.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.