BP (NYSE:BP) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BP (NYSE:BP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BP from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of BP from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. BP has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.66.

BP stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.40. 1,003,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,279,609. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.44. BP has a 52 week low of $14.74 and a 52 week high of $39.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.39 billion, a PE ratio of -3.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. BP had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $44.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BP will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. BP’s dividend payout ratio is 42.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in BP by 16.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 28,357 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of BP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,565,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in BP by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,329 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 19,768 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in BP by 313.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,251 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BP by 27.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 127,083 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 27,297 shares in the last quarter. 7.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

