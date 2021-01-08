BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Trading Up 7.5%

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.03 and last traded at $11.71. 1,171,671 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 595,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.89.

BPMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of BP Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet raised shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.70.

Get BP Midstream Partners alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 15.46, a quick ratio of 15.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.97 and its 200-day moving average is $10.78.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 133.81% and a return on equity of 71.35%. The firm had revenue of $33.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 999,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,999 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP)

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

Featured Story: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for BP Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.