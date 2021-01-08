BOX Token Price Reaches $0.0046 on Exchanges (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 8th. During the last week, BOX Token has traded down 61.3% against the US dollar. One BOX Token token can now be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, Hotbit and HitBTC. BOX Token has a total market cap of $454,307.55 and $7,323.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BOX Token alerts:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004025 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00016371 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000459 BTC.

About BOX Token

BOX Token uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 tokens. The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888 . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one . The official website for BOX Token is box.la

BOX Token Token Trading

BOX Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Hotbit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.