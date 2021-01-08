Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $667.43 Million

Analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) will announce $667.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $662.90 million to $676.40 million. Boston Properties posted sales of $706.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full-year sales of $2.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%.

BXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Friday, September 25th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.82.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Boston Properties by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 17,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Boston Properties by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Boston Properties by 3,859.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 63,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 61,409 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Boston Properties by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Boston Properties by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 95,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BXP stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,162,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,912. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $147.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.92%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

