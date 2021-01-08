BOScoin (BOS) Market Cap Reaches $902,864.04

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 16% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. During the last week, BOScoin has traded 23.5% higher against the dollar. BOScoin has a market cap of $902,864.04 and $3,978.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOScoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, GDAC and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000059 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About BOScoin

BOS is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io.

Buying and Selling BOScoin

BOScoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, GDAC and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

