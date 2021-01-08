BonusCloud (BXC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $47,714.00

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One BonusCloud token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BonusCloud has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. BonusCloud has a total market cap of $643,847.89 and $47,714.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00037405 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004841 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $112.04 or 0.00273746 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00028765 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,038.66 or 0.02537833 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00012032 BTC.

BonusCloud Profile

BonusCloud (BXC) is a token. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,109,383,414 tokens. The official website for BonusCloud is bonuscloud.io . BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BonusCloud is medium.com/@bonuscloud

BonusCloud Token Trading

BonusCloud can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonusCloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BonusCloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

