BOMB Hits One Day Volume of $152,326.00 (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 58.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One BOMB token can now be purchased for approximately $1.24 or 0.00003002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, BOMB has traded 96.6% higher against the US dollar. BOMB has a total market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $152,326.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BOMB Profile

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 914,297 tokens and its circulating supply is 913,509 tokens. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

BOMB Token Trading

BOMB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

