Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $26.77

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.77 and traded as high as $26.92. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $26.80, with a volume of 3,976 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $40.00 to $41.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.21.

The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.77 and its 200 day moving average is $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $87.22 million during the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 25.54%.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

