BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) in a research report report published on Thursday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BNP has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.60 ($45.41) price objective on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €45.48 ($53.51).

Get BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) alerts:

Shares of EPA BNP opened at €46.31 ($54.48) on Thursday. BNP Paribas SA has a fifty-two week low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a fifty-two week high of €69.17 ($81.38). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €43.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is €37.10.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

See Also: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.