B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) Declares Dividend of GBX 20 (LON:BME)

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) (LON:BME) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) stock opened at GBX 542.51 ($7.09) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 497.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 477.18. B&M European Value Retail S.A. has a 1 year low of GBX 245.60 ($3.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 548.40 ($7.16). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.53.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BME. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 473 ($6.18).

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.

