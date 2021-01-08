Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BPMC. Morgan Stanley downgraded Blueprint Medicines from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.60.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

NASDAQ BPMC traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $106.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,597. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $43.29 and a twelve month high of $125.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.96.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $11.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.49 by $4.67. The firm had revenue of $745.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.42 million. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 41.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8087.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.93) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kate Haviland sold 13,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $1,349,800.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,686,291.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Alan Goldberg sold 5,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $599,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,255 shares of company stock valued at $4,036,317 over the last 90 days. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,479,000 after purchasing an additional 52,550 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 22.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,366,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,149,000 after acquiring an additional 251,884 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 26.0% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 897,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,198,000 after acquiring an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 9.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 618,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,325,000 after acquiring an additional 53,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 34.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 417,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,684,000 after acquiring an additional 106,645 shares in the last quarter.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, and cancer immunotherapy. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.