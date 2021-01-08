Blue Planet Investment Trust plc (BLP.L) (LON:BLP) Shares Gap Up to $23.50

Blue Planet Investment Trust plc (BLP.L) (LON:BLP)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.50, but opened at $24.50. Blue Planet Investment Trust plc (BLP.L) shares last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 21,156 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.09. The firm has a market cap of £11.49 million and a P/E ratio of -5.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 22.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 23.49.

Blue Planet Investment Trust plc Company Profile

Blue Planet Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Blue Planet Investment Management Ltd. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in equities, exchange traded funds, equity-related securities, and bonds issued by companies, government, and other types of issuers.

