Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $146.92 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) to announce $146.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Blucora’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $145.74 million to $148.10 million. Blucora posted sales of $149.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blucora will report full year sales of $746.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $745.53 million to $747.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $800.28 million, with estimates ranging from $795.00 million to $805.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Blucora.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $175.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.57 million. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 36.67%. Blucora’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS.

BCOR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark dropped their target price on Blucora from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Blucora has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOR traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $16.06. The company had a trading volume of 18,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,756. Blucora has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $26.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.78, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Blucora by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,112,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,707,000 after purchasing an additional 505,643 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Blucora by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 693,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 45,698 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Blucora by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 670,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,376,000 after purchasing an additional 215,375 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Blucora by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 650,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 89,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Blucora during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

