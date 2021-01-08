Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $31.83

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.83 and last traded at $31.81, with a volume of 136307 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.36.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.17.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.96 and a beta of 3.77.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $200.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.93 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Hari Pillai sold 39,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $1,145,165.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,635.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $32,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,005,355 shares of company stock valued at $24,556,085 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 61.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 223.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. 49.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

