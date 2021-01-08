Blockpass (PASS) Hits Market Cap of $157,183.14

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded up 51.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 7th. Over the last week, Blockpass has traded up 58.2% against the U.S. dollar. Blockpass has a market capitalization of $157,183.14 and approximately $710.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockpass token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00039247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004891 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.34 or 0.00284252 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00029279 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,035.10 or 0.02691062 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00012533 BTC.

About Blockpass

Blockpass (CRYPTO:PASS) is a token. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass

Blockpass Token Trading

Blockpass can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars.

