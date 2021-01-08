Blocknet (BLOCK) Market Capitalization Reaches $13.69 Million

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Blocknet has a total market cap of $13.69 million and $18,692.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blocknet coin can now be bought for $1.85 or 0.00004758 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Blocknet has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Blocknet alerts:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000561 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Blocknet Coin Profile

Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,410,977 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Blocknet Coin Trading

Blocknet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blocknet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blocknet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.