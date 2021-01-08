BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.77

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.77 and traded as high as $15.95. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust shares last traded at $15.84, with a volume of 120,600 shares traded.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.97.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0981 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. This is a positive change from BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.
About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.
