Blackheath Resources Inc. (BHR.V) (CVE:BHR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.24

Blackheath Resources Inc. (BHR.V) (CVE:BHR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 15000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.16. The firm has a market cap of C$1.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.50.

About Blackheath Resources Inc. (BHR.V) (CVE:BHR)

Blackheath Resources Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Northern Portugal. It primarily explores for tungsten and tin deposits. The company holds interests in the Borralha tungsten property covering an area of 93 square kilometers located in the municipalities of Montalegre and Veira do Minho.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackheath Resources Inc. (BHR.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackheath Resources Inc. (BHR.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.