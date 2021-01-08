Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) (TSE:BDI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.80

Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) (TSE:BDI) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.80 and traded as high as $2.74. Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) shares last traded at $2.72, with a volume of 35,008 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BDI. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$154.77 million and a P/E ratio of -37.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) (TSE:BDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$41.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$38.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) (TSE:BDI)

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

Read More: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.