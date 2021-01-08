BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $44.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of BJ’s Restaurants have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Notably, the company has been benefiting from its off-premise business model along with various strategic sales-building initiatives and enhanced loyalty program. Also, the rollout of digital check-ins, digital menus and digital payment options is likely to attract more customers. However, the coronavirus related woes still remains a major concern. Although the company has reopened majority of its restaurants, it is likely to witness dismal traffic due to the social distancing protocols. Also, high dependency on consumer discretionary spending and increasing costs remains a headwind. Meanwhile, earnings estimates for 2021 have declined over the past 30 days, depicting analysts concern regarding the stock growth potential.”

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BJRI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $22.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Stephens raised BJ’s Restaurants from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $43.39. 5,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,859. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.67. BJ’s Restaurants has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.97, a PEG ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 2.17.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $198.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.11 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Kevin E. Mayer sold 4,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $193,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 966.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 239.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

