BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.48.

BJRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. CL King upped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

BJRI opened at $43.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.52, a PEG ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. BJ’s Restaurants has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $44.47.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $198.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.11 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 966.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 102.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 239.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter valued at about $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Kevin E. Mayer sold 4,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $193,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

